AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave in store this week

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: A heat wave is on the way for early this week as daytime highs in the 90s combine with humidity to make it feel more like 100-105 during the afternoons, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/g003plMyT1 — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 27, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4070552" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jeff Smith reports on the heat wave from Coney Island.

A potential heat wave is in store for this week as three consecutive days of 90s combine with the humidity to make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.This stretch of hot weather will also lead to poor air quality.Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the hottest days, with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows staying in the upper 70s.Thursday's high will reach 90 but a cold front in the afternoon with the chance of thundershowers will bring some relief.By Friday, temperatures will dip to a high of just 75.Thursday won't be quite as hot, but it'll still be humid with highs in the upper 80s -- along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.----------