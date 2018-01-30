WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy morning rain with flooding possible

NEW YORK (WABC) --
There is heavy rain moving through the Tri-State area Friday morning with lightning and low visibility due to fog.

The heaviest rain will fall by 8 a.m. in the city and finish up out on the East End of Long Island sometime before noon.

There are flood warnings in effect for many counties in New Jersey including Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset, Hunterdon and Morris until 7:15 a.m.

There is a flood watch in effect for areas through Nassau County on Long Island and Fairfield County in Connecticut through noon.

A flood advisory is in effect for New York City's five boroughs until 6:45 a.m.

Anywhere from a half inch to 2.5 inches of rain could fall Friday morning creating flooding and flooded roadways.

The rain is expected to taper off throughout the morning and clear for some sun and clouds with a high of 66. The low will be 58 Friday night.

Saturday will be sunny and beautiful with a high of 74 and a low of 55.

Sunday will be a little bit cooler, but with lots of sun and very pleasant. The high is 69 and the low is 60.

We'll start next week in the mid 70s with sun and a few clouds.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
