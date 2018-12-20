WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds expected

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest as a major storm with heavy rain moves toward the Tri-State area, possibly impacting holiday travel.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A storm packing heavy rain and gusty winds will impact the New York City area and most of the east coast through Friday.

Rounds of heavy rain through Friday could bring an inch and a half to three inches of rain could fall causing street and stream flooding.
On top of the rain, we expect powerful winds that could cause coastal flooding, downed trees, and power outages.

Wind gusts of up to 45 M.P.H. are forecast for parts of New York City.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for Friday morning during high tide. Low lying, vulnerable areas can expect widespread flooding and road closures as a result.

The combination of drenching rain, gusty winds and poor visibility from fog and low clouds is likely to cause substantial airline delays.

Drivers will also face difficulties, especially on the highways as rain, wind and urban flooding impede their travels.

Things should quiet down and dry out as we head into the weekend, with perhaps a lingering shower early Saturday. High temperatures will cool into the 40s and a gusty breeze making it feel colder even though there's no true Arctic air in sight.

