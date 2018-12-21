WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds bring down trees, power lines

A storm is bringing heavy rain and some minor flooding to the Tri-State area. Amy Freeze has an update.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Heavy rains and intense winds brought down trees and power lines across the New York area Friday morning, hampering holiday travel and leaving thousands without power.

Flooding is a also a problem, particularly in the Bronx and in New Jersey, where drivers faced potentially dangerous conditions and some highways were partially closed.

A coastal flooding warning was in effect for most of the area.

The storm was bearing down on most of the Northeast, with heavy rain expected to last through the daylight hours. Some areas could finish with 2 to 3 inches of rainfall that caused street and stream flooding.

The combination of drenching rain, gusty winds and poor visibility from fog and low clouds is causing substantial airline delays on one of the busiest days of the holiday travel season. Drivers were also facing difficulties, especially on the highways as rain, wind and urban flooding impeded their travels.

Things should quiet down and dry out as we head into the weekend, with perhaps a lingering shower early Saturday. High temperatures will cool into the 40s, and a gusty breeze making it feel colder even though there's no true Arctic air in sight.

