AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, flooding for Tuesday

Heavy rain, flooding for Tuesday

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Steady rain will linger in the Tri-State area throughout the day Tuesday, making for messy commuting conditions with the areas of dangerous flash flooding.

Drivers should allow extra time, with the heaviest rains lasting through early afternoon before tapering off to showers for the rest of the day.

Overall, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected throughout the area, which could cause ponding on the roads along with some low visibility.

The day started off cool, with temperatures only in the upper 50s. The high is expected to peak at 72.

Wednesday will be warm and humid with a high of about 80, with a chance of strong thunderstorms late in the day and during the evening as a cold front moves in.

The rain will move out and clouds will break for sun on Thursday.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
