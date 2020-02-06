Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain followed by high wind

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain, heavy at times tonight, may cause flooding on area roadways. Areas to the north and west could see a mix and some icy conditions.

Behind the storm, it's a mild start on Friday with some gusty winds and falling temperatures throughout the day.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Mild start, gusty winds. High 53 but dropping throughout the day.
Saturday
Colder again. High 37.

Sunday

A few flakes with a high of 40.

Monday
Mild showers with a high of 49.
Tuesday
Rain to showers. High 47.

Wednesday

Brisk, clearing. High 42.

Thursday
Here comes the rain again. High 45.

