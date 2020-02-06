AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain followed by high wind

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain, heavy at times tonight, may cause flooding on area roadways. Areas to the north and west could see a mix and some icy conditions.
Behind the storm, it's a mild start on Friday with some gusty winds and falling temperatures throughout the day.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Mild start, gusty winds. High 53 but dropping throughout the day.
Saturday
Colder again. High 37.
Sunday
A few flakes with a high of 40.
Monday
Mild showers with a high of 49.
Tuesday
Rain to showers. High 47.
Wednesday
Brisk, clearing. High 42.
Thursday
Here comes the rain again. High 45.
