AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for the morning commute

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain will develop toward dawn on Thursday and intensify during the morning commute, with the heaviest downpours expected between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Thursday
Rainy, breezy and cool with a high of 66.

Friday
Gusty and clearing with a high of 72.

Saturday

Turning warmer with a high of 82.
Sunday
Sun and clouds, chance of a thunderstorm, with a high of 83.

Monday
Humid with an afternoon thunderstorm, high of 86.

Tuesday
Spotty storms with a high of 84.

Wednesday
Another afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 80.

