NEW YORK (WABC) --Steady rain will be moving into the Tri-State area overnight and intensify Tuesday morning, making for a potentially messy commute.
It will be a day for drivers to allow extra time, with the heaviest rains lasting through early afternoon before tapering off to showers for the rest of the day.
Overall about an inch of rain is expected throughout the area, which could cause ponding on the roads along with some low visibility.
The day will start off cool, with temperatures in the upper 50's before climbing to a high of 72.
Wednesday will be warm and humid with a high of about 80, with a chance of strong thunderstorms late in the day and during the evening as a cold front moves in.
The rain will move out and clouds will break for sun on Thursday.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast