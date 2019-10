AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will begin by midday Wednesday and the rain will intensify as the day goes on, with the heaviest downpours expected in the late afternoon and evening.There could be 1 - 3 inches of rainfall, with street and stream flooding likely.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:AccuWeather Alert for drenching rain with a high of 69.Gusty and cooler with a high of 58.Breezy beauty with a high of 62.Classic October with a high of 64.Sunny with a high of 70.Possible showers with a high of 71.Breezy and clearing with a high of 70.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------