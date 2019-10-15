Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will begin by midday Wednesday and the rain will intensify as the day goes on, with the heaviest downpours expected in the late afternoon and evening.

There could be 1 - 3 inches of rainfall, with street and stream flooding likely.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for drenching rain with a high of 69.

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 58.



Friday
Breezy beauty with a high of 62.

Saturday
Classic October with a high of 64.

Sunday
Sunny with a high of 70.

Monday
Possible showers with a high of 71.

Tuesday
Breezy and clearing with a high of 70.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loved ones say goodbye to teens killed in fiery NY crash
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in LI Whole Foods parking lot
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Manhole mystery: Body found by Verizon workers in NYC
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
14 charged in alleged illegal gun trafficking operation on LI
Texas preschool allegedly ran fight club to 'un-teach' fighting
Show More
Misplaced your chainsaw? LIRR opens new lost and found office
3 teens, all 14, shot following crime prevention surge in NJ city
3 off-duty NYPD officers save man's life at a SI bowling alley
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
NTSB releases report on deadly WWII-era plane crash at CT airport
More TOP STORIES News