WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way for Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Flash Flood Watches are now in effect for a good portion of New Jersey as well as for the Poconos and Catskills, with heavy rain on the way for Wednesday.

Many locations in the Tri-State have already received between one and three inches of rain since Saturday.

With the ground already saturated, it won't take much additional rain to produce localized flooding, especially in areas of poor drainage and along smaller streams and creeks.

After just a few spotty showers Tuesday night, rain will become heavier and more widespread as we head into Wednesday and Wednesday night.

While it won't be raining all day on Wednesday, the showers will be much more numerous than they've been, and they could be accompanied by a heavy thunderstorm in spots.

As much as two to four inches of rain can fall in parts of the area during the next 48 hours.

Drier air will try to move into areas west of New York City on Thursday, and this will tend to limit shower activity to a more scattered variety by then.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
AccuWeather Alert: Storms drench Tri-State
More than 500 buildings still without power in Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital from California home
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Man missing after trying to save swimmer in Hudson River
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's gallbladder removal
Driver in Brooklyn threatened, then dragged in road rage fight
Secretly recorded discussion between Trump and Cohen released
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
WATCH: Police officer saves man from being hit by oncoming train
4 CT day care workers arrested in abuse investigation
Couple detained while visiting family at Fort Drum free on bond
More News