AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says the system moving through overnight could bring 1-2 inches of rain to parts of the area.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Damp start. High 71.

Thursday
Dry delight. High 72.

Friday
Rain returns and cooler. High 62.

Saturday
Cool and sunny. High 65.

Sunday
Partly sunny. High 65.

Monday
Chance of rain with a high of 63.

Tuesday
Sun returns. High 67.

