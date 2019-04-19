NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the New York area with storms expected to bring heavy rain late Friday night into Saturday morning.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Breezy and warmer with afternoon showers and a high near 70, followed by steady and heavy rain later in the evening.
Saturday
AM rain with a high near 66.
Sunday
Variable clouds and some spotty showers with a high near 67.
Monday
Turning warmer, with clouds, sun and a high near 70.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high near 74.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 64.
Thursday
Chance of showers with a high near 63.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain moves in Friday night
TOP STORIES
Show More