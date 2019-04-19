Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain moves in Friday night

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the New York area with storms expected to bring heavy rain late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Friday
Breezy and warmer with afternoon showers and a high near 70, followed by steady and heavy rain later in the evening.

Saturday
AM rain with a high near 66.

Sunday
Variable clouds and some spotty showers with a high near 67.

Monday
Turning warmer, with clouds, sun and a high near 70.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high near 74.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 64.

Thursday

Chance of showers with a high near 63.



RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
