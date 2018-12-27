WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way for Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Have those umbrellas handy for Friday, as a storm system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the Tri-State area.

As rain arrives overnight, some of it could initially freeze on untreated surfaces well north of New York City. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Sullivan and western Ulster Counties until 7 a.m. on Friday for that brief period of freezing rain.

Download the AccuWeather app for weather information wherever you go

The entire Tri-State area will have plain rain Friday as temperatures climb well into the 50s. There will even be some heavier downpours capable of producing minor flooding in vulnerable areas.

For that reason, a Flood Watch has been posted for much of New Jersey through 6 p.m. on Friday.

While the amounts of rain (0.75"-1.5") won't be tremendous, the ground is very saturated from recent rainfall and it won't take much to cause some flooding issues, especially in areas of poor drainage. Also, expect winds to gust over 40mph right along the coast.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Friday, saying the rain could impact the morning and evening commutes and advising New Yorkers to allow for extra travel time.

Check here for the latest alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service

We'll dry out as we head into the weekend, but another storm promises to bring some more rain on New Year's Eve.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherholidaytravel
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Don't miss these space events in 2019
NYC changing snowstorm plan after Snowvember commuter chaos
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
More Weather
Top Stories
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
NYPD transit officer explains keeping his cool during subway incident
High gas levels lead FDNY to suspected marijuana grow house
Baby named after the LIE, and here's why
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
Chicago college student reported missing comes forward
Bronx thieves wanted for stealing $200K by cutting holes in walls
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Show More
Sharp rise announced in flu cases across NY state
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested after alleged antics on bus
Firefighters rescue baby from burning apartment in the Bronx
4 arrested following series of fights at CT mall
Ex-Santa arrested after bodies of 2 kids found buried in yard
More News