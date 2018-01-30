AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain sparks flash flooding

NEW YORK (WABC) --Heavy rain moved through the New York area Friday morning, sparking pockets of flash flooding and prompting warnings.
The heaviest rain finished up out on the East End of Long Island, with lightning and low visibility due to fog.
There were flood warnings in effect for many counties in New Jersey, including Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset, Hunterdon and Morris, along with a flood watch for Nassau County on Long Island and Fairfield County in Connecticut.
Anywhere from a half inch to 2.5 inches of rain fell, flooding some roadways.
The rain tapered off throughout the morning and will clear for some sun and clouds with a high of 66. The low will be 58 Friday night.
Saturday will be sunny and beautiful with a high of 74 and a low of 55.
Sunday will be a little bit cooler, but with lots of sun and very pleasant. The high is 69, and the low is 60.
We'll start next week in the mid 70s with sun and a few clouds.
