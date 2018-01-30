WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain sparks flash flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Heavy rain moved through the New York area Friday morning, sparking pockets of flash flooding and prompting warnings.

The heaviest rain finished up out on the East End of Long Island, with lightning and low visibility due to fog.

There were flood warnings in effect for many counties in New Jersey, including Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset, Hunterdon and Morris, along with a flood watch for Nassau County on Long Island and Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Anywhere from a half inch to 2.5 inches of rain fell, flooding some roadways.

The rain tapered off throughout the morning and will clear for some sun and clouds with a high of 66. The low will be 58 Friday night.

Saturday will be sunny and beautiful with a high of 74 and a low of 55.

Sunday will be a little bit cooler, but with lots of sun and very pleasant. The high is 69, and the low is 60.

We'll start next week in the mid 70s with sun and a few clouds.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Cleanup underway after flash flooding prompts dozens of rescues
Over 200 workers rescued from flooded industrial park in NJ
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Fall 2018 Predictions: Weather outlook for NYC area
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Senate committee to vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Amber Alert: 12-year-old girl still missing, 1 man charged
Manhunt underway after shots fired at NY hospital
Search warrant served at Cher's Malibu home; arrest made
Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old girl away from dad, shoot him
Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Neighborhood angered over city's plans to put high-rise jail
Show More
Suspects armed with syringe steal boxer shorts, air freshener
Student at New Rochelle school diagnosed with tuberculosis
Man wanted for throwing puppy onto Bronx street
Man attempts to carjack mother with baby in backseat
Miracle in Micronesia after plane crash landing in lagoon
More News