AccuWeather Alert: Rain and a thunderstorm to end the week

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has an update on the rain and storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday is a wet one with rain and a thunderstorm or two across the New York area.

The storms and winds brought down some trees, including one in Garwood, New Jersey, that crushed a car and narrowly missed a house.
Toni Yates reports on the storm damage in New Jersey.


In Wyckoff, a lightning strike brought down power lines and closed Wyckoff Avenue between Russell and Franklin avenues.

Hail was also reported in some areas.


Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Friday
An AccuWeather Alert for heavy rain at times and a chance for thunderstorms with highs near 64.

Saturday
Sunny but gusty. High near 59.

Sunday
A few showers to the north in the afternoon with a high near 58.



Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 60.

Tuesday
Chance of showers with highs near 62.

Wednesday
May shower with a high of 63.

Thursday
Rain possible with a high of 62.



RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
