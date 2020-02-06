Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain expected today

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flood watches are in effect for many counties in New Jersey Thursday morning.

And flood watches and will be in place later Thursday into Friday morning for heavy rainfall throughout the tri-state region.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain with icy conditions north and weather. High 45.



Friday
Drenching at dawn. High of 53.

Saturday
Colder again. High 37.

Sunday
Light snow possible with a high of 40.



Monday
Mild showers with a high of 51.

Tuesday
Shower or two with a high of 47.

Wednesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 46.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Yorkers no longer allowed to enroll in Global Entry: DHS
New rules protect NYC renters from paying broker fees
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn while trying to protect friend
New chapter: Iconic NYC book store opening UWS location
Show More
8 arrested as New Yorkers protest acquittal of President Trump
Madoff seeks prison release, citing terminal kidney failure
MS-13 gang-related ties in question after LI man's death: Police
Family IDs mother, 2 children found dead in Salem County
Another patients tests negative for coronavirus in NYC
More TOP STORIES News