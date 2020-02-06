NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flood watches are in effect for many counties in New Jersey Thursday morning.
And flood watches and will be in place later Thursday into Friday morning for heavy rainfall throughout the tri-state region.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain with icy conditions north and weather. High 45.
Friday
Drenching at dawn. High of 53.
Saturday
Colder again. High 37.
Sunday
Light snow possible with a high of 40.
Monday
Mild showers with a high of 51.
Tuesday
Shower or two with a high of 47.
Wednesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 46.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain expected today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News