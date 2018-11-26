AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain triggers flash flood warnings

WEATHER

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A fast-moving storm system brought heavy rain and wind to the Tri-State area on Monday, prompting some flash flood warnings in New Jersey.

Flood watches and advisories have also been issued for much of the area.

The rain moved into the New York City area around 3:00 p.m. with some heavy downpours.

Strong wind and saturated areas increased the risk for localized flooding.

The heavy rain will last most of the night before clearing out early Tuesday.

Once the system is gone, it will pull in some cold air from Canada. That means temperatures will be only in the mid-40s Tuesday.

The rest of the week will remain chilly with a mix of sun and clouds.

