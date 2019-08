AccuWeather Alert: Heavy thunderstorms expected Wednesday

EMBED >More News Videos Here's your Day Planner forecast from Sam Champion and AccuWeather.

EMBED >More News Videos Sam Champion has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert on Wednesday as thunderstorms and heavy downpours are expected to roll through the area, especially in the afternoon.Rainfall of an inch or more per hour is possible in some areas. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.AccuWeather Alert for some heavy thunderstorms with a high of 86.Still humid with a chance for a storm with a high of 87.Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.Sunny and nice with a high of 81.Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.Another nice one with a high of 85.Mostly cloudy with a high of 82.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app