AccuWeather Alert: Here's how much snow to expect and where

Here's how much snow to expect, according to meteorologist Lee Goldberg:
Freeze watches and warnings have been issued for late Friday into Saturday.
ACCUWEATHER ALERT— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) October 29, 2020
Freeze Watches and Warnings issued for late Friday night into Saturday morning #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/8VTzauo6Ut
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Friday
AccuWeather Alert for a morning mix, snow for some, and much colder. High 43.
Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47. (Remember to turn back the clocks before going to bed!)
Sunday
Comfortable with a sunset before 5! High 58.
Monday
Bright and blustery with a high of 43.
Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a high of 45.
Wednesday
Milder with a high of 59.
Thursday
Even milder. High 64.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
