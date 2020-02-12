weather

AccuWeather Alert: High wind warning, heavy rain

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the area from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday because of a significant system also bringing heavy rain and some severe storms.

In addition to the potential for flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, the wind will be the biggest issue.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Monday will be very windy with periods of rain and embedded strong thunderstorms which may contain flash flooding and damaging wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph.

The greatest threat of damaging wind is in NYC and along the coast.

The strong wind would be enough to cause downed trees and power outages across the region.

Some sun will return late in the day and we'll clear out Monday night.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

b
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City
Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
New actions in NJ designed to stop the spread of COVID-19
Beloved sports photographer Anthony Causi dies of coronavirus
6th straight day with more than 700 deaths in New York state
Rate of increase slows in NYC, medical supplies mostly sufficient for week ahead
Cuomo, de Blasio still at odds over NYC schools
NJ hospital gives first dose of convalescent plasma to COVID-19 patient
Show More
1 injured when ambulance overturns in NYC
Blind man falls onto subway tracks, escapes oncoming train
NJ death toll climbs to 2,350, with over 60,000 confirmed cases
Wisconsin nurse driving 14 hours to help out at NJ makeshift hospital
NYC to open new testing sites in hard-hit communities
More TOP STORIES News