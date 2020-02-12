AccuWeather Alert: High wind warning, heavy rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the area from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday because of a significant system also bringing heavy rain and some severe storms.In addition to the potential for flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, the wind will be the biggest issue.Monday will be very windy with periods of rain and embedded strong thunderstorms which may contain flash flooding and damaging wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph.The greatest threat of damaging wind is in NYC and along the coast.The strong wind would be enough to cause downed trees and power outages across the region.Some sun will return late in the day and we'll clear out Monday night.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area: