weather

AccuWeather Alert: Historic weekend chill may bring snow to parts of Tri-State

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for a historic weekend chill that may bring snow to some parts of the Tri-State.

An Accuweather Alert goes into effect Friday night for rain mixing to snow in northern parts of the region.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Wintry wind with a high of 49.

Sunday
Bright and breezy with a high of 62.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 60.

Tuesday

Breezy blend with a high of 57.

Wednesday
A bit milder with a high od 62.

Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 66.

Friday
Warming up with a high of 72.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NJ State Police assisting with Amber Alert issued in NY
NJ patient's valuables disappear while dying of COVID-19
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
Heroin bust of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' in the Bronx
Cuomo warns NY about mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Show More
Adopted child makes history as next Gerber Baby
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
Frontline workers proceed with weddings despite coronavirus pandemic
Summer camps prepare for season amid coronavirus uncertainty
Rate of spread slowing across New Jersey, Murphy says
More TOP STORIES News