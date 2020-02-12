NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for a historic weekend chill that may bring snow to some parts of the Tri-State.
An Accuweather Alert goes into effect Friday night for rain mixing to snow in northern parts of the region.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Wintry wind with a high of 49.
Sunday
Bright and breezy with a high of 62.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 60.
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 57.
Wednesday
A bit milder with a high od 62.
Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 66.
Friday
Warming up with a high of 72.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Alert: Historic weekend chill may bring snow to parts of Tri-State
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News