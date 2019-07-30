Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The stretch of hot and humid weather will continue on Tuesday, with stray storms possible over the next few days.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Partly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 92.

Wednesday
Showers and a thunderstorm, still steamy, with a high of 86.

Thursday
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.

Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
