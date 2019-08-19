AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Tuesday
Still hot and humid with a high of 90.
Wednesday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 87.
Thursday
Not as warm, with a high of 85.
Friday
Pleasant refresh with a high of 79.
Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.
Sunday
Humid with a high of 81.
