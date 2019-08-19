Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be hot and humid and is an AccuWeather Alert day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Tuesday
Still hot and humid with a high of 90.

Wednesday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 87.

Thursday
Not as warm, with a high of 85.

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Friday
Pleasant refresh with a high of 79.

Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.

Sunday
Humid with a high of 81.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
