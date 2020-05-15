AccuWeather Alert: Hot, sticky and storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A taste of summer with temperatures in the mid-80s and more humidity. Some severe storms are expected later in the afternoon and tonight.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Summer warmth with a high of 84 ahead of evening storms.
Saturday
Gorgeous day with a high of 76.
Sunday
Cooler clouds with a high of 64.
Monday
cool showers with a high of 61.
Tuesday
Breezy and rainy with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Stays showery with a high of 60.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 68.
