AccuWeather Alert: Here's how much snow to expect and where

FIRST FLAKES OF THE SEASON

Hoping for a fresh blanket of white for Backyard Weather #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/DFBc4AzjTD — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) October 30, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A powerful storm that brought tropical rains wraps up with some light snow to the north and west of New York City as much colder air arrives.Freeze watches and warnings have been issued for late Friday into Saturday.Early Friday, some parts were already getting some snow. Check here for any school closings or delays on Friday morning.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:AccuWeather Alert for a morning mix, snow for some, and much colder. High 44.Chilly Halloween with a high of 47. ( Remember to turn back the clocks before going to bed !)Comfortable with a sunset before 5! High 58.Bright and blustery with a high of 43.Pleasant sun with a high of 45.Milder with a high of 57.Even milder. High 62.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app