NYC Snow Forecast: How much to expect from the winter storm today

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories across New York City and other parts of the Tri-State area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another winter storm will bring a fresh blanket of white across New York City, New Jersey, and other parts of the Tri-State.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for New York City, Long Island and other areas close to the city.

The snow is expected to arrive just after dawn Thursday.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected during the first part of the storm on Thursday. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible.

There is the potential for a very snowy and difficult morning drive Thursday morning as roads will get slick in a hurry.

MORE: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

The best chance for 6 inches of snow or more is interior New Jersey. A widespread of 5 to 9 inches is expected across the Tri-State.



The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will likely miss north of the City. An icy mix is expected to reduce accumulations further south.

A lighter intensity snowy mix will linger well into Friday.

New York City has received nearly twice its normal seasonal snowfall to date with nearly 33.8 inches compared to a normal of 17.1 inches from Dec. 1 to Feb. 17.

Stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for the latest on this wintry pattern from AccuWeather here and on Eyewitness News.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

