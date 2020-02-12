weather

AccuWeather Alert: Intense heat is on

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday marks the start of intense heat as temperatures top the 90s, but the core of the scorching temperatures will arrive on Sunday.

A heat advisory has been issued starting Sunday for extreme heat and humidity as the temperature will soar into the 90s and feel even hotter.

The steamy and unhealthy conditions are forecast to linger into Tuesday.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Heat returns with a high of 91.

Sunday

Accuweather Alert: Feels like 100!

Monday
AccuWeather Alert: 1st Heat Wave. High 95.

Tuesday
Stays Steamy. High 90.

Wednesday
Afternoon thunderstorm. High 86.

Thursday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.

Friday
Partly sunny. High 87.

Friday is the calm beach day before the anticipated storm of visitors to Long Branch as the temperatures soar this weekend.





