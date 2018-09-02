WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Labor Day Heat Advisories

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Heat Advisories have been issued starting midday Monday and lasting until Tuesday evening. Heat and humidity will combine to make it very uncomfortable and even hazardous in some cases.

Stay in an air-conditioned environment if you can, stay well-hydrated, and don't exert yourself too much during the hottest time of the day.

Labor Day will be warmer and very humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine. There is a very small chance for a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s will feel more like the mid 90s.

Expect even hotter temperatures on Tuesday as highs in the low 90s feel more like 100 degrees during the afternoon. It will still be sticky on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s, and we may be back up to 90 degrees again on Thursday.

A cooldown is in store by next weekend, but that'll come with the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

