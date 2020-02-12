NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be cloudy and humid with rain arriving late in the day and becoming heavy at night.
Wednesday
Late soaking with a high of 70.
Thursday
Rainy and cooler. High 62 early, then dropping.
Friday
Cooler clearing with a high of 58.
Saturday
The better half. High 54.
Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 59.
Monday
Breezy clearing. High 58.
Tuesday
Blustery and chilly. High 48.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Alert: Late soaking
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News