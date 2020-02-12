weather

AccuWeather Alert: Late soaking

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be cloudy and humid with rain arriving late in the day and becoming heavy at night.

Wednesday
Late soaking with a high of 70.

Thursday
Rainy and cooler. High 62 early, then dropping.

Friday
Cooler clearing with a high of 58.

Saturday
The better half. High 54.

Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 59.

Monday
Breezy clearing. High 58.

Tuesday
Blustery and chilly. High 48.

Mental health workers to take lead in some NYC 911 calls
More TOP STORIES News