AccuWeather Alert: Leftover showers Friday

Standing water and residual flooding may stick around early Friday morning. There will be leftover showers amid a few bright spots, which could spark an afternoon thunderstorm -- but nothing is expected to be severe.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 61.
Friday
Messy morning, but mild with a high of 67.
Saturday
Breezy and nice with a high of 70.
Sunday
Warm mix with a high of 70.
Monday
Bright and breezy with a high of 66.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.
Wednesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 58.
Thursday
Stays cool with a high of 59.
