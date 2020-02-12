weather

AccuWeather Alert: Leftover showers Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- High wind advisories are in place through midnight as wind-driven rain moves through the area.

Standing water and residual flooding may stick around early Friday morning. There will be leftover showers amid a few bright spots, which could spark an afternoon thunderstorm -- but nothing is expected to be severe.

A powerful cold front will bring heavy flooding rain along with gusty wind to the Tri-State area tonight into Friday.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 61.

Friday
Messy morning, but mild with a high of 67.

Saturday
Breezy and nice with a high of 70.

Sunday

Warm mix with a high of 70.

Monday
Bright and breezy with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.

Wednesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 58.

Thursday
Stays cool with a high of 59.



