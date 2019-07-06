Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Less humid Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After Severe Thunderstorm Warnings popped up throughout the area on Saturday, Sunday will be less humid and dry.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Less humid with a high of 84.

Monday
Nice blend with a high of 82.



Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 88.

Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 89.

Thursday
More humid with a high of 84.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 84.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 85.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
