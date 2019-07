AccuWeather Alert: Less humid Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After Severe Thunderstorm Warnings popped up throughout the area on Saturday, Sunday will be less humid and dry. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Less humid with a high of 84.Nice blend with a high of 82.Sunny and warm with a high of 88.Warm blend with a high of 89.More humid with a high of 84.Thunder threat with a high of 84.Clouds and sun with a high of 85.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app