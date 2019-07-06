AccuWeather Alert: Less humid Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After Severe Thunderstorm Warnings popped up throughout the area on Saturday, Sunday will be less humid and dry.
Sunday
Less humid with a high of 84.
Monday
Nice blend with a high of 82.
Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 88.
Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 89.
Thursday
More humid with a high of 84.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 84.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 85.
