AccuWeather Alert: Major Nor'easter to bring heavy snowstorm to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State area

Slated to slam the Tri-State area starting Sunday evening and carrying all the way into early Tuesday, the major, long-duration winter storm is expected to bring 6"-12" to parts of the area, even in New York City, which could see up to 10 inches. Some areas in central and northern New Jersey could see up to 18 inches from this powerful storm.
The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the area for late Sunday night through late Monday night, warning that travel will be all but impossible during blizzard-like conditions on Monday.
Sunday will be cold with increasing and thickening clouds as highs stay in the upper 20s.
Snow will hold off until Sunday until 6 or 7 p.m., arriving from southwest to northeast and accumulating 1 to 3 inches overnight as it turns breezy.
On Monday during the day, the brunt of the snow is expected to fall, coupled with winds of 40 to 50 mph.
Roads will become snow-packed and slippery as temperatures dip into the mid 20s.
Sleet can mix in at times, mainly at the coast, holding down accumulations south and east of New York City.
In central and northern Jersey, residents may see up to 18 inches, depending on where snow banding sets up.
The strongest of the winds will be along the coast and across Long Island.
Temperatures may nudge just above the freezing mark in the city.
The storm slowly departs on Tuesday, but it'll still be blustery and chilly with lingering snow showers and flurries.
Additional significant accumulation is not likely during the day Tuesday, but flakes will still be flying at times.
