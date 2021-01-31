weather

AccuWeather Alert: Major Nor'easter to bring heavy snowstorm to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State area

Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of the area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The one-two punch of strong winds and heavy snow has the potential to produce blizzard-like conditions in the Tri-State area on Monday as the biggest winter storm in years wallops the region.

Slated to slam the Tri-State area starting Sunday evening and carrying all the way into early Tuesday, the major, long-duration winter storm is expected to bring 6"-12" to parts of the area, even in New York City, which could see up to 10 inches. Some areas in central and northern New Jersey could see up to 18 inches from this powerful storm.


The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the area for late Sunday night through late Monday night, warning that travel will be all but impossible during blizzard-like conditions on Monday.

Sunday will be cold with increasing and thickening clouds as highs stay in the upper 20s.

Snow will hold off until Sunday until 6 or 7 p.m., arriving from southwest to northeast and accumulating 1 to 3 inches overnight as it turns breezy.

On Monday during the day, the brunt of the snow is expected to fall, coupled with winds of 40 to 50 mph.

RELATED: Winter Storm alerts issued by the National Weather Service

Roads will become snow-packed and slippery as temperatures dip into the mid 20s.

Sleet can mix in at times, mainly at the coast, holding down accumulations south and east of New York City.

In central and northern Jersey, residents may see up to 18 inches, depending on where snow banding sets up.

The strongest of the winds will be along the coast and across Long Island.

Temperatures may nudge just above the freezing mark in the city.

The storm slowly departs on Tuesday, but it'll still be blustery and chilly with lingering snow showers and flurries.

Additional significant accumulation is not likely during the day Tuesday, but flakes will still be flying at times.

RELATED: City urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme cold

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend.

SEND YOUR SNOW PHOTOS HERE:


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight

EMBED More News Videos

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnew york citynewarknassau countywestchester countynew havensnow stormaccuweathersnowwinterweathernyc weatherstormblizzardforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Here's how NYC is preparing for the snow
Live Updates: NYC schools move to remote learning due to snow
AccuWeather Alert: Cold clouds as storm looms
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide in California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live Updates: NYC schools move to remote learning due to snow
What is a blizzard? There are 3 requirements
WATCH LIVE: NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID briefing
Teen body-slammed by school resource officer 'traumatized,' family says
Multiple injured after car collides with MTA bus
92-year-old mother, 64-year-old son found dead in NYC apartment
Show More
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down LA site
Duck hunter who allegedly murdered 2 men found dead
Man helping stranded motorist killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
More TOP STORIES News