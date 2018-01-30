WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Michael affecting the NY area

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Flash Flood watches are in effect for parts of the New York area with Tropical Storm Michael expected to bring heavy rain into Friday morning.

As moisture from the powerful storm linked up with a cold front in the region, rain began falling Thursday morning and continued throughout day.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS and ACCUTRACK RADAR.

The heaviest downpours are expected from the pre-dawn hours until 8 a.m., and the hardest hit-areas will be the Jersey Shore and Suffolk County.

There were some reports of minor flooding on roadways and even inside Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, but it has since receded.
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the flooding from West Islip.



Large trucks blocked some roads in Deal, New Jersey, to keep drivers from entering flooded roadways.
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the heavy rain and flooding in New Jersey.



The rain could make for a messy morning commute, with the possibility of flash flooding in areas with poor drainage.

The rain should end by later Friday morning. But colder air will then move in, with a high of 62 and a low of 48 Friday night.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael: 8 dead, including 11-year-old girl
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect beat man in head with object in Central Park
5 doctors among 10 arrested in NYC prescription drug bust
11-year-old boy robbed by man who befriended him on subway
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of NJ vice-principal
37-year-old man killed by wrong-way sanitation truck
Hurricane Michael: 8 dead, including 11-year-old girl
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
NJ murder suspect added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted List
Show More
Mold discovered in dorms of Long Island college campus
NYPD: Man sneaks into woman's NYC apartment, rapes her
Video: North Carolina raccoon escapes rising floodwater
Man charged with exposing himself to LI field hockey team
Pump bursts into flames when driver pulls away while refueling
More News