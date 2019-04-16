Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Mild day with sun and clouds

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A decent weather week is on tap for the New York area.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 63.

Wednesday
Pleasant day with a high near 64.

Thursday
Cool clouds with a high near 57.



Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high near 68.

Saturday
AM rain with a high near 69.

Sunday
Variable clouds with a high near 66.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high near 71.



RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
