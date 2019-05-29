AccuWeather Alert: More severe storms expected

Click here for more information.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
There could be some early morning hours. The majority of the day will be dry until 4 or 5 p.m. when more storms are expected into the evening hours. The high is 77.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Thursday
Much warmer with a high near 80. There could be a hit or miss thunderstorm.
Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.
Saturday
Partly sunny and nice with a high near 77.
Sunday
Cloudy with a thunderstorm with a high near 76.
Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.
Tuesday
A breezy beauty with a high near 74
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast