AccuWeather Alert: More severe storms expected

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More severe storms are expected on Wednesday after making their way through the area Tuesday night. A possible tornado touched down in Sussex County, New Jersey.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.There could be some early morning hours. The majority of the day will be dry until 4 or 5 p.m. when more storms are expected into the evening hours. The high is 77.Much warmer with a high near 80. There could be a hit or miss thunderstorm.Less humid with a high near 78.Partly sunny and nice with a high near 77.Cloudy with a thunderstorm with a high near 76.Cool with sun and a high near 72.A breezy beauty with a high near 74Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app