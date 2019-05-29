Weather

AccuWeather Alert: More severe storms expected

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More severe storms are expected on Wednesday after making their way through the area Tuesday night. A possible tornado touched down in Sussex County, New Jersey.

Wednesday
There could be some early morning hours. The majority of the day will be dry until 4 or 5 p.m. when more storms are expected into the evening hours. The high is 77.

Thursday
Much warmer with a high near 80. There could be a hit or miss thunderstorm.



Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.


Saturday
Partly sunny and nice with a high near 77.

Sunday
Cloudy with a thunderstorm with a high near 76.



Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.

Tuesday
A breezy beauty with a high near 74

