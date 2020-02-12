weather

AccuWeather Alert: More showers & thunderstorms

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: Showers and thunderstorms | Updated 7-day Forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will remain unsettled with some scattered showers as the storm front departs, paving the way for a brighter weekend.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect Thursday for parts of New Jersey until 9:00 p.m.

Friday
Stays unsettled. High 77.

Saturday
Much warmer. High 86.

Sunday
Sunny and hot. High 90.

Monday
More humid. High 90.

Tuesday
Still steamy. High of 90.

Wednesday
T-storm chance. High of 91.

Thursday
Drier heat. High of 88.


