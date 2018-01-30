NEW YORK (WABC) --Another round of thunderstorms is moving through the Tri-State area Wednesday night but not nearly as severe as the rain that caused widespread flooding on Tuesday.
The storms could bring heavy downpours at times along with wind gusts of up to 40 miles an hour.
The rain will taper off after midnight and skies will clear towards morning.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 70.
