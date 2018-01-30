WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: More thunderstorms move through Tri-State area

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Another round of thunderstorms is moving through the Tri-State area Wednesday night but not nearly as severe as the rain that caused widespread flooding on Tuesday.

The storms could bring heavy downpours at times along with wind gusts of up to 40 miles an hour.

The rain will taper off after midnight and skies will clear towards morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 70.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Cleanup underway after flash flooding prompts dozens of rescues
Over 200 workers rescued from flooded industrial park in NJ
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Fall 2018 Predictions: Weather outlook for NYC area
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: 1 suspect dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Newark
Trump says his past accusers influence his thinking on Kavanaugh
Prosecutors: Fake dentist botches teen's braces at wife's practice
PD: Man stabs co-worker, commits suicide at LI landfill
Suspect arrested in brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn
Man charged after anti-white attacks on Brooklyn buses
Man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
Fight over garbage is stewing on the Lower East Side
Show More
PD: Woman kept mom's body, 'wanted to see stages of death'
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
NYC murder suspect believed blacks should be 'exterminated'
Worker rescued after partial scaffolding collapse in Midtown
Nassau officers honored for saving little boy after drowning
More News