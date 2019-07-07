Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Nice Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds and a possible shower will give way to a nice afternoon Monday with some sun and lower humidity.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Clouds to sun with a high of 82.



Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 88.

Thursday
More humid with a high of 86.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 87.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 91.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
NYC to hold ticker tape parade for Women's World Cup champs
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
2 men sitting on NYC park bench shot by man on bicycle
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
Frazier: Arrieta went 'overboard' on skull remark
65-year-old man fatally struck by car in Harlem
Show More
2 hockey players arrested after altercation in West Village apartment
Hell's Kitchen restaurant owner tries to thwart robbers stealing from employees
'Burberry Bandit' wanted for 7 bank robbery attempts in NYC
Martin Charnin, Tony-winning 'Annie' lyricist, dies at 84
10-year-old girl struck by driver that left the scene in Newark
More TOP STORIES News