AccuWeather Alert: Nice Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds and a possible shower will give way to a nice afternoon Monday with some sun and lower humidity.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Clouds to sun with a high of 82.
Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 88.
Thursday
More humid with a high of 86.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 87.
Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 91.
