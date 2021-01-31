weather

AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter bears down with heavy snow, strong winds across NYC, NJ and the Tri-State area

Winter Storm Warning issued for New York City and the Tri-State area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major nor'easter threatens to dump as much as 2 feet of snow on some part of the Tri-State area over the next 2 days.

The one-two punch of strong winds and heavy snow has the potential to produce blizzard-like conditions in the Tri-State area on Monday as the biggest winter storm in years wallops the region.

The brunt is Monday with 1"-2"/hour snowfall rates along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Snow tapers off Tuesday but blowing and drifting continue as winds stay gusty.

snowfall totals



ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings issued by the National Weather Service

Roads will become snow-packed and slippery as temperatures dip into the mid 20s.

Sleet can mix in at times, mainly at the coast, holding down accumulations south and east of New York City.

In central and northern Jersey, residents may see 18-24 inches, depending on where snow banding sets up.

The strongest of the winds will be along the coast and across Long Island.

Temperatures may nudge just above the freezing mark in the city.

The storm slowly departs on Tuesday, but it'll still be blustery and chilly with lingering snow showers and flurries.

Additional significant accumulation is not likely during the day Tuesday, but flakes will still be flying at times.

RELATED: Live winter storm updates from around the Tri-State

Stay with the AccuWeather team for continuing updated

Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



