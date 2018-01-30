NEW YORK (WABC) --The remnants of Hurricane Willa became a nor'easter that's expected to bring drenching rain, localized flooding, above-normal tides and damaging coastal winds to the Tri-State Area this weekend.
The brunt of the nor'easter, with the heaviest rain and strongest winds, will continue until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Wind speeds have already climbed up to 50 miles-per-hour in some coastal areas, which already caused downed trees and power outages.
Very strong winds and powerful waves in Sea Bright, NJ....I could barely stand as I was taking this video, holding onto a railing @ABC7NY @AmyFreeze7 @RobNelsonABC7 @mcharlesworth7 pic.twitter.com/fUfhGX5bgd— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) October 27, 2018
In Warren Township, New Jersey, trees and wires fell onto Hunter Road between Washington Valley Road and the Bernards Township border. All lanes are closed. Also, downed trees fell onto State Highway 50 in Estell Manor, South Jersey. All lanes are closed.
A couple of inches of rain could fall with this system, but the heaviest rain will likely remain out to sea. Rainfall estimates are at a half-inch in most places, and up to 2 inches of rain is possible.
Nearly 15,000 power outages were reported across the area, with Monmouth and Ocean counties hit the hardest. Almost 12,000 Jersey Central Power & Light were without power around 7 a.m.
Gracie Mansion's annual Halloween party was rescheduled for Sunday due to the weather conditions. Live horse racing at Belmont Park was also canceled.
New York City DOB reminded all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment.
The Department will be performing random spot-check inspections of construction sites around the City. If sites are not secured, the Department says it will take immediate enforcement action -- issuing violations and Stop Work Orders, where necessary.
The storm could produce minor to moderate coastal flooding during high tide cycles and some possible beach erosion. Coastal flood warnings and flash flood watches were issued for parts of New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.
AccuWeather is monitoring the potential for some snow in the highest elevations of the Catskills and Poconos.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo activated emergency resources for the storm. The Regional Emergency Operations Centers in Westchester County and Long Island were activated at 6 a.m. Additionally, the state's regional emergency stockpiles in the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island regions are fully staffed.
Forty-eight Department of Transportation personnel were deployed to Long Island and the Mid-Hudson Valley from different regions across New York State, and these regions are bolstered with two chipper crews comprised of 14 people, two tree crews comprised of six people and two traffic signal crews comprised of four people.
The storm will move to the north and taper off to passing showers on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 58.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast