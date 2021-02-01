weather

AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter dumps heavy snow on New York City and the Tri-State

Winter Storm Warning issued for New York City and the Tri-State area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The brunt of the major nor'easter is hammering the Tri-State area with snowfall rates as much as 3 inches an hour.

The storm is also packing 40-50 mph wind gusts. Some areas could even experience thundersnow at the storm's peak.


Snow tapers off Tuesday but blowing and drifting will continue as winds stay gusty.

The event could well last 48 hours, making it a rare snowstorm the likes of which we see every five to 10 years, ABC7 meteorologist Jeff Smith said.

Before it's over, parts of New York City could see 18 inches of snow, with even higher amounts to the north and west.

RELATED: School closings for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
snow totals



ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings issued by the National Weather Service

The strongest of the winds will be along the coast and across Long Island. It is coastal areas and the city itself that could potentially see blizzard-like conditions for a time, but the National Weather Service has not issued such a warning. For now, the entire region remains under a Winter Storm Warning.

The storm slowly departs on Tuesday, but it'll still be blustery and chilly. Additional significant accumulation is not likely during the day Tuesday, but don't be surprised to see a few more inches before the storm finally departs.
The snow itself will likely remain fluffy throughout the event, because it's so cold, but could become wetter and heavier in coastal airs that see mixing.

Coastal areas will also have to contend with the risk of flooding from the powerhouse storm, with flood warnings in effect on Long Island until 3 a.m. Tuesday. These areas face a risk of moderate coastal flooding, but some areas could see major flooding.

High tide Monday night could bring 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 feet of inundation in vulnerable areas, areas like Freeport and Lindenhurst on Long Island and the South Shore back bays. The storm's slow-moving nature will encompass several high-tide cycles, adding to the concerns.

RELATED: Live winter storm updates from around the Tri-State

Stay with the AccuWeather team for continuing updates.

