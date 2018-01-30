WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter moves out

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Saturday's Nor'easter is winding down as the heaviest rain has come to an end and the winds are quickly diminishing.

There will be some showers, mainly early Saturday night.

The strongest winds will remain along the coast, especially eastern locations of Long Island.

Wind speeds climbed up to 50 miles-per-hour in some coastal areas Saturday morning, which caused some downed trees and power outages.



In Warren Township, New Jersey, trees and wires fell onto Hunter Road between Washington Valley Road and the Bernards Township border. All lanes are closed. Also, downed trees fell onto State Highway 50 in Estell Manor, South Jersey. All lanes are closed.

Thousands power outages were reported across the area, with Monmouth and Ocean counties hit the hardest. Approximately 20,000 Jersey Central Power & Light were without power around 9:00 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis is on Long Island reporting on the heavy wind-driven rain brought by a nor'easter.



Gracie Mansion's annual Halloween party was rescheduled for Sunday due to the weather conditions. Live horse racing at Belmont Park was also canceled.

New York City DOB reminded all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment.

The Department will be performing random spot-check inspections of construction sites around the City. If sites are not secured, the Department says it will take immediate enforcement action -- issuing violations and Stop Work Orders, where necessary.

The storm could produce minor to moderate coastal flooding during high tide cycles and some possible beach erosion. Coastal flood warnings remained in effect for parts of New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Temperatures today will range from the mid 40s north and west of New York City to the upper 50s over eastern Long Island.

Sunday will be a dry day as partial sunshine returns in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s. There will be periods of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map
Willa: Evacuations continue in Mexico, with towns cut off
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
AccuWeather: Chilly, windy Sunday in NY area
More Weather
Top Stories
11 dead in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
NYPD deploys to Jewish hubs following synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
Numbers drawn for Saturday's $750 million Powerball jackpot
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
FDNY comes to rescue of 2 stuck in Queens floodwaters
Police: Sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Show More
Teenage girl fatally shot in Jersey City
Pipe bomb suspect arrested after DNA match
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
2 arrested in shooting involving rapper Tekashi69
Community mourns father shot while son was watching
More News