AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter moving out

NEW YORK (WABC) --Rain will taper off to intermittent light rain or drizzle this afternoon and tonight before ending.
Windy conditions are expected into the afternoon but will diminish. The strongest winds will remain along the coast, especially eastern locations of Long Island.
Wind speeds climbed up to 50 miles-per-hour in some coastal areas this morning, which caused some downed trees and power outages.
Very strong winds and powerful waves in Sea Bright, NJ....I could barely stand as I was taking this video, holding onto a railing @ABC7NY @AmyFreeze7 @RobNelsonABC7 @mcharlesworth7 pic.twitter.com/fUfhGX5bgd— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) October 27, 2018
In Warren Township, New Jersey, trees and wires fell onto Hunter Road between Washington Valley Road and the Bernards Township border. All lanes are closed. Also, downed trees fell onto State Highway 50 in Estell Manor, South Jersey. All lanes are closed.
Thousands power outages were reported across the area, with Monmouth and Ocean counties hit the hardest. Approximately 20,000 Jersey Central Power & Light were without power around 9:00 a.m.
Gracie Mansion's annual Halloween party was rescheduled for Sunday due to the weather conditions. Live horse racing at Belmont Park was also canceled.
New York City DOB reminded all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment.
The Department will be performing random spot-check inspections of construction sites around the City. If sites are not secured, the Department says it will take immediate enforcement action -- issuing violations and Stop Work Orders, where necessary.
The storm could produce minor to moderate coastal flooding during high tide cycles and some possible beach erosion. Coastal flood warnings remained in effect for parts of New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Temperatures today will range from the mid 40s north and west of New York City to the upper 50s over eastern Long Island.
For tonight, temperatures will fall into the 40s under cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle at times.
Sunday will be a dry day as partial sunshine returns in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast