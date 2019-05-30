Weather

AccuWeather Alert: One more round of storms, flooding expected

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After two straight days of severe weather in the Tri-State area, another round of storms is expected for Thursday afternoon and evening before skies finally clear on Friday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for one more round of storms with flooding possible in some parts. High of 73.

Friday
Less humid with a high near 79.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High of 77.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Sunday
A few showers. High of 75.

Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High of 73.

Wednesday
A chance for showers. High of 75.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens stabbed by man with screwdriver in Williamsburg
Memorial to those affected by 9/11-related illnesses to be dedicated
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb
Woman set to be sentenced in murder of 13-month-old daughter
PD: NJ man created fake dating profile, sent nude pics of victim
Puppy who got loose on subway tracks found dead, family says
Long Island school district pitches $6 million in cuts in revised budget
Show More
Tornado confirmed in NJ, school damaged
Woman holding 'CALL 911' sign, 3 kids found in NY car
Teacher's aide in Harlem charged with dealing drugs
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Man sets himself on fire near White House, Secret Service says
More TOP STORIES News