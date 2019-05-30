AccuWeather Alert: One more round of storms, flooding expected

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After two straight days of severe weather in the Tri-State area, another round of storms is expected for Thursday afternoon and evening before skies finally clear on Friday.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for one more round of storms with flooding possible in some parts. High of 73.
Friday
Less humid with a high near 79.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High of 77.
Sunday
A few showers. High of 75.
Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High of 73.
Wednesday
A chance for showers. High of 75.
