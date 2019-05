AccuWeather Alert: One more round of storms Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After two straight days of severe weather in the Tri-State area, another round of storms is expected for Thursday afternoon and evening before skies finally clear on Friday.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.AccuWeather Alert for one more round of storms. High 78.Less humid with a high near 78.Better half of the weekend. High 78.A few showers. High 73.Cool with sun and a high near 72.Mostly sunny. High 74.A chance for showers. High 74.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app