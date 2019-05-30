Weather

AccuWeather Alert: One more round of storms Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After two straight days of severe weather in the Tri-State area, another round of storms is expected for Thursday afternoon and evening before skies finally clear on Friday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for one more round of storms. High 78.

Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High 78.
Sunday
A few showers. High 73.

Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High 74.

Wednesday
A chance for showers. High 74.

