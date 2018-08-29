WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The greater New York City area is in the middle of a heat wave, with temperatures in the 90s. The heat and humidity are making it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. This stretch of hot weather will also lead to poor air quality.

The extreme heat will continue Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and overnight lows staying in the upper 70s.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the New York area until Wednesday night.

Norwalk, Connecticut, schools begin their school year Wednesday but are planning to dismiss 2 hours early at the 11 Norwalk schools without air conditioning.

Thursday's high will reach 90 but a cold front in the afternoon with the chance of thundershowers will bring some relief.

By Friday, temperatures will turn dramatically cooler with a high of just 74.
RELATED: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
Thursday won't be quite as hot, but it'll still be humid with highs in the upper 80s -- along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
EMBED More News Videos

Jeff Smith reports on the heat wave from Washington Heights.


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat waveaccuweather alert
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Study: Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 in Puerto Rico
It's hot: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
Storm drifts away after 'almost biblical' rains in Hawaii
Hurricane Lane dumps 30 inches of rain, waist-high flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Body parts in bag found for 2nd time in a week in Bronx
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
Yet another major water main breaks in Hoboken
Bees swarming hot dog stand create Times Square spectacle
PD: Woman tried to dissolve body before feeding it to gators
Police: Father kills children, himself in apartment
Search on for woman suspected of setting fires at Manhattan hotel
Police look for 2 teens who broke into LI school with gun
Show More
Nixon, Cuomo to face off in debate ahead of NY primary
Disabled rider blames broken elevator for nightmare commute
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Scarsdale native recounts ordeal during Cape Cod shark attack
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
More News