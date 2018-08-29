AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4080200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jeff Smith reports on the heat wave from Washington Heights.

The greater New York City area is in the middle of a heat wave, with temperatures in the 90s. The heat and humidity are making it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. This stretch of hot weather will also lead to poor air quality.The extreme heat will continue Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and overnight lows staying in the upper 70s.A heat advisory is in effect for most of the New York area until Wednesday night.Norwalk, Connecticut, schools begin their school year Wednesday but are planning to dismiss 2 hours early at the 11 Norwalk schools without air conditioning.Thursday's high will reach 90 but a cold front in the afternoon with the chance of thundershowers will bring some relief.By Friday, temperatures will turn dramatically cooler with a high of just 74.Thursday won't be quite as hot, but it'll still be humid with highs in the upper 80s -- along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.----------