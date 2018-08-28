WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat through Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
We're in the middle of a heat wave, with temperatures in the 90s. The heat and humidity are making it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. This stretch of hot weather will also lead to poor air quality.


Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the hottest days of the week with highs in the mid-90s and overnight lows staying in the upper 70s.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the New York area until Wednesday night.

Milford and West Haven schools in Connecticut plan to dismiss early Tuesday due to the heat.

Norwalk schools begin their school year Wednesday but are planning to dismiss 2 hours early at the 11 Norwalk schools without air conditioning.

Thursday's high will reach 90 but a cold front in the afternoon with the chance of thundershowers will bring some relief.

By Friday, temperatures will dip to a high of just 75.

RELATED: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat

Thursday won't be quite as hot, but it'll still be humid with highs in the upper 80s -- along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
EMBED More News Videos

Jeff Smith reports on the heat wave from Coney Island.


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat waveaccuweather alert
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
It's hot: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
Storm drifts away after 'almost biblical' rains in Hawaii
Hurricane Lane dumps 30 inches of rain, waist-high flooding
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
Some service restored after PATH trains switch failure
Brooklyn bus driver pepper sprayed, 3rd attack in a week
9-year-old boy commits suicide days after coming out
Wrong-way driver arrested, 2 officers hurt in Verrazano crash
Police search for serial burglar in Manhattan
Surveillance released in hit-and-run of LI teen boy
Mayor to address rash of Hoboken water main breaks
NJ police officer indicted after handcuffed suspect beaten
Show More
Bronx NYCHA staffers reassigned amid allegations of misconduct
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Jacksonville Shooting: Victims were specifically targeted
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Stray bullet hits vintage car at Long Island auto show
More News