AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain moves through the Tri-State area Friday, beginning with on-and-off showers and progressing to a general soaking by evening.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking for some with a high of 65.

Saturday
Brisk and brighter. High of 59.

Sunday
Sun & Cirrus with a high of 63.

Monday
Shower north and west? High of 66.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 67.

Wednesday
70s inland. High of 68.

Thursday
Stays warm with a high of 66.

