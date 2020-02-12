AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain moves through the Tri-State area Friday, beginning with on-and-off showers and progressing to a general soaking by evening.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking for some with a high of 65.
Saturday
Brisk and brighter. High of 59.
Sunday
Sun & Cirrus with a high of 63.
Monday
Shower north and west? High of 66.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 67.
Wednesday
70s inland. High of 68.
Thursday
Stays warm with a high of 66.
