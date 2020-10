AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain moves through the Tri-State area Friday, beginning with on-and-off showers and progressing to a general soaking by evening.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking for some with a high of 65.Brisk and brighter. High of 59.Sun & Cirrus with a high of 63.Shower north and west? High of 66.Clouds and sun with a high of 67.70s inland. High of 68.Stays warm with a high of 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app