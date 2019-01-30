The frigid air unleashed by the polar vortex in the Midwest will expand into the New York area behind the winter storm, bringing the coldest air for the region thus far in 2019.Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the Tri-State region through 10 a.m. Thursday. A Wind Advisory is also in effect through 7 pm on Wednesday.Expect slick spots as wet surfaces become icy. Otherwise, it'll become windy and colder with intervals of clouds and sun.Flurries and a heavier snow squall will move through the afternoon, with poor visibility and up to an inch of snow accumulating very quickly.The timing of the snow squall looks to be between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from west to east. It'll only last about 20 minutes, but it could produce whiteout conditions and slick travel in spots.Temperatures will tumble after the snow squall, falling from 30 early in the afternoon to 20 by dusk. Winds could gust greater than 40 mph, especially with the passage of the Arctic front.Wednesday night will be blustery and bitterly cold with clearing skies and a low temperature of 5 degrees, but it'll feel like -15 to -25 by dawn as winds can still gust up to 30 mph.Thursday will be windy and bitterly cold with ineffective sunshine and a high only in the teens, but it will feel like -10 at times as winds continue to gust up to 30 mph.Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine on Friday with flurries or a bit of snow possible, especially south of New York City. It'll be brisk, but not quite as cold in the afternoon as highs hit the mid-20s.Temperatures will be moderating this weekend as we reach the mid-30s on Saturday and the low to mid-40s on Sunday when sunshine gives way to clouds. Our next chance of rain is Monday, but it'll be even milder with highs in the upper 40s.----------