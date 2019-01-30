EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5113347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Time-lapse video shows a #snowsquall suddenly slam New York City -- and quickly blow away.

The frigid air unleashed by the polar vortex in the Midwest will expand into the New York area behind the winter storm, bringing the coldest air for the region thus far in 2019.Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the Tri-State region through 10 a.m. Thursday, and a Wind Advisory is also in effect through 10 p.m. on Wednesday.Snow squalls moved through the area in the afternoon, sparking warnings, causing poor visibility and accumulating up to an inch of snow in some places.Snow piled up quickly and briefly as the wind-whipped squall -- an intense burst of moderate to heavy blowing snow -- lasted around 20 to 30 minutes before exiting as quickly and abruptly as it arrived.The biggest concern heading into Thursday is that plunging temperatures will turn streets and sidewalks into the equivalent of ice skating rinks.Winds could gust greater than 40 mph as the temperature plummets into the single digits.Wednesday night will be blustery and bitterly cold with clearing skies and a low temperature of 5 degrees, but it'll feel like -15 to -25 by dawn as winds can still gust up to 30 mph.Thursday will be windy and bitterly cold with ineffective sunshine and a high only in the teens, but it will feel like -10 at times as winds continue to gust up to 30 mph.Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine on Friday with flurries or a bit of snow possible, especially south of New York City. It'll be brisk, but not quite as cold in the afternoon as highs hit the mid-20s.Temperatures will be moderating this weekend as we reach the mid-30s on Saturday and the low to mid-40s on Sunday when sunshine gives way to clouds. Our next chance of rain is Monday, but it'll be even milder with highs in the upper 40s.----------